TRS Atmeeya Sammelanam to take up issues of constituencies

Hyderabad: TRS will hold the day-long 'Atmeeya Sammelanam' of the party leaders from Hyderabad at the Telangana Bhavan on Sunday and discuss the issues in the constituencies and also the protest programmes against the alleged targeted raids by the Central investigation agencies against the TRS leaders.

The TRS party leaders including ministers, MLAs, MLCs from Hyderabad, Corporation Chairmen, GHMC mayor and corporators will be attending the meeting. According to party leaders, the topic of discussion would be on the programmes to be taken up by the leaders in the run up to the next Assembly elections in the State. "There is about ten months left for the elections if they are taken up as per the schedule and it would be an important meeting to begin with. There will be more meetings in future on the party programmes," said a senior TRS leader.

It may be mentioned here that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, during a meeting of the party's legislators and State executive directed the party leaders to hold Atmeeya Sammelanam in the Assembly constituencies in rural and urban areas. These meetings were a big success in the recently held Munugode Assembly bypoll, where the party organised meetings with RTC employees, teachers and other caste-based organisations and it helped the party in winning the election. The TRS chief wanted the party leaders to have the same strategy from now onwards.

While the rural leaders would be having one meeting with two mandals, the city leaders will be having the meeting as per ward wise. The city MLAs would be having meetings with six to seven wards for one Atmeeya Sammelanam. The Sunday meeting will be the first one where the leaders will be discussing how to take up the meetings, whether it should be with limited gathering with office bearers or with all the party workers.

The idea is to talk to the workers at the ground level and get first hand information on the issues that need to be resolved and also knowing the problems of the booth-level leaders, the TRS leader said.

The TRS leader said that there may be a discussion on the approach of the BJP government at the Centre using the investigating agencies to settle the scores. The BJP leaders are upset with the defeat in Munugode hence they have adopted a middle approach like using ED, CBI and other agencies to attack TRS leaders, the TRS leader said, adding that the party will not be afraid of the raids and raise its voice against the anti-people policies of the BJP.