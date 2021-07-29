TRS, BJP activists clash in Huzurabad

Tension prevailed in Huzurabad as a clash broke out between TRS and BJP activists near Ambedkar crossroads over Eatala Jamuna's brother remarks on dalits which went viral on social media.



The BJP leaders alleged that it was created by the TRS party and entered into an argument.

Going into details, TRS leaders arrived when Eatala Jamuna was pouring milk on the Ambedkar statue in Huzurabad. The two parties raised slogans against each other and the BJP tried burnt effigy of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

On learning the incident, the police rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd.

It is worth mentioning here that Eatala Jamuna refuted the remarks of her brother humiliating dalits that went viral on social media.