TRS cadre will retaliate, KTR warns BJP leaders

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the TRS cadre would have to resort to counter-attacks if the BJP leaders do not shun culture of violence.

Rao visited the hospital at Nagole to meet Mulugu ZP chairman K Jagadish who sustained injuries in the violence during the campaign in Palivela village in Munugodu constituency.

Coming down heavily on the BJP for allegedly instigating violence in a bid to gain benefit in the by-election and for attacking his party activists, Rao said Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda had cancelled the tour of Munugodu Assembly, realising that the party would be defeated in the poll.

The TRS leader said that 'frustrated', the BJP leaders had hatched a conspiracy of violence and tried to execute it in Munugodu as they did in West Bengal during the Assembly elections. Despite the TRS campaigning in a peaceful atmosphere, the BJP leaders were deliberately instigating violence for gaining in the poll, he alleged.

Rao said the TRS party since its inception in 2001 had never indulged in violence and achieved Telangana peacefully. "Our leader K Chandrashekar Rao has also never encouraged violence and always tried to maintain the glory of Telangana. But, the BJP is spoiling the peaceful atmosphere in Telangana and is denting the State image for its political gains", he pointed out.