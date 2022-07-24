TRS-Congress bonhomie in Parliament baffles cadres

Hyderabad: The visuals of the TRS MPs staging protest against the Central government alongside Congress MPs in Parliament has created confusion among cadres as the party chief K Chandrashekar Rao has been advocating for a non-BJP and non-Congress front.

Until now the TRS party has maintained equal distance from both the BJP and Congress. However, the election of President of India seems to have brought these two parties closer. Like the TRS, the Congress had also voted for the candidate of opposition parties Yashwanth Sinha in the Presidential election. However, the party joining the protest in Parliament with the Congress party has put the party leaders into confusion. For the past few days, the TRS leaders have been seen protesting along with the Congress party leaders in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament. TRS's parliamentary party leader K Keshava Rao was seen alongside the senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

The TRS leaders in the State were surprised with the stand of the party. A senior TRS leader said that it would have some impact on the thinking of the party workers.

There has been an allegation of the BJP that the Congress and TRS are going to align after the elections and situations such as these will not only confuse but also give credence to the BJP's allegation. The TRS leader gave the example of the resignation of senior leader Ramachandru Tejavath after the party's decision of not voting for NDA's candidate Draupadi Murmu.

However, another senior leader of the party said that the party had taken a stand in the Presidential elections and the Congress has also supported the candidate of opposition parties. Regarding the protest in the Parliament, the TRS leader said that the parties in legislative bodies have floor coordination and support and share the protest by the Opposition and this should be considered as mere floor coordination.The political analysts, however, said that the TRS chief was following the idea of 'enemy's enemy as a friend'. The TRS chief feels BJP is a bigger threat than Congress and hence the party leaders were seen with them.

Interestingly, the TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy, who is also an MP, was not present in the protest of the party in Parliament.