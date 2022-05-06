TRS' defeat in 2023 writing on the wall: Revanth Reddy

Anumula Revanth Reddy, the young president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), looks confident these days. He is of the strong view that Congress president Rahul Gandhi's two-day visit to the State from May 6 will further rejuvenate the party. "Besides exposing misdeeds of the KCR government, we announce our agriculture policy as Warangal Declaration at public meeting in Warangal," Revanth Reddy tells Bizz Buzz in an exclusive interaction

How are the preparations going on for Congress president Rahul Gandhi's public meeting in Warangal scheduled for May 6? Will the meeting benefit Congress in any way in Telangana?



The preparations are going on very well; we are expecting a massive gathering. We will focus only on issues related to agriculture and farmers during our president's visit to Telangana. Nearly 70 per cent of families in Telangana depend on agriculture and they suffered a lot during the misrule of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). In addition to exposing 'failures' of the TRS government, led by K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), we want to inform people what we will do if voted to power in Telangana.

There will be a Warangal declaration on our agriculture policy. But I can't disclose its details now. Of course, there will be a positive impact on the party whenever a national leader tours the State. It will be the same now. Rahul Gandhi's visit to Telangana will further rejuvenate the Congress cadre.

Assembly elections are just one year away. Have you done any exercise of identifying weaknesses and strengths of Congress?

Congress has no weaknesses whatsoever. KCR might have had more strengths than us in the past. But KCR used all his weapons in his armoury. He can't even bank on Telangana sentiment too as he offered all contracts to those hailing from Andhra and mingled with Andhra leaders like Roja. Even the memorial for Telangana martyrs is being built by an Andhra contractor.

How many seats will Congress win in Telangana if Assembly elections are held today?

I don't measure that way. I don't believe in such philosophy also. It is not easy to assess how many seats we will win without knowing the candidates of rival parties and their strengths. However, we can assess the mood of the nation and mood of the State. At present, there is wide-spread anti-KCR sentiment in Telangana. And there is a wide gap between KCR and people of Telangana.

This will increase as the State gets closer to elections. I have 20 years of political experience. I can read ground realities.

Why is there resentment against KCR? Can you give two-three reasons?

He let people down. He failed to fulfill many promises he made. He also made a U-turn on many promises. During the Telangana agitation, he said, none of his family members will be in politics. But his entire family is in the government now. He said he would not hesitate to send his son or daughter to jail if they indulge in corruption. But his family is looting thousands of crores now. So, people are angry with him.

Telangana is heading for a multi-cornered contest with TRS, Congress, BJP and several others in fray. Some say this will benefit TRS. What is your take on this?

Telangana always had multi-cornered contests; no straight fights. There are parties like the Congress, TDP, CPI, CPM, MIM, TRS. But Telangana people always gave a decisive mandate. The multi-cornered contest is a media creation. So, as people are angry with KCR now, they will vote for a political party which can defeat TRS. I have unwavering faith in Telangana people who are great strategists. So, BJP will not be a force to reckon with when elections to the Telangana Assembly are held next year.

Don't you think anti-incumbency votes will not split if many parties are in fray?

It's good that we have so many parties here. I am happy for that. Agitations by us and other parties, like the BJP, BSP, Sharmila's YSR Telangana Party, will amplify TRS misdeeds and create a wave against KCR. The Congress, which is capable of defeating TRS, will definitely benefit from this.

KCR is talking about national politics and alternative agenda now. What's your take on this?

KCR won the 2014 elections painting Andhra people as villains. In 2018, he portrayed TDP president Chandrababu Naidu as a villain and won the elections. But he doesn't have a villain this time. So, he is trying to paint Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP as a villain and win the next elections. That's the reason why he is talking about national politics. But nothing will save KCR this time, as TRS will be defeated and it is the writing on the wall.

Like in 2018, will Congress go form any alliance in the next Assembly elections?

Decisions on alliances will be taken by our national leadership. We will submit a report on the ground realities; it is for our national leadership to take a call on alliances. We have no say on this. Moreover, it is too early to talk about alliances.