TRS duped unemployed, charges Smriti Irani

Husnabad: Taking the poll fever to a new high, Union Minister for Women and Child Welfare Smriti Irani charged that TRS had duped the unemployed youth. "Only those who do peonage in TRS will get jobs," she alleged.

Addressing a public meeting organised to mark the end of the first phase of Praja Sangram Yatra of BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay at Husnabad on Saturday, Smriti Irani criticised the TRS government for its failure to fulfil the promises made to the people of the State. The agitation for separate Telangana was fought for 'Neelu Nidhulu Niyamakalu' but people are still fighting for water, funds and jobs. All jobs are going only to KCR's family, said Smriti Irani. She also questioned the fate of the promise of a dole of Rs 3,016 to the unemployed youth.



