TRS giving priority to Telangana traitors: TPCC secretary

Suryapet: TPCC State secretary Patel Ramesh Reddy stated that Congress is the only party that gives recognition to activists, which cannot be found in either TRS or BJP.



He invited TRS and BJP activists into the party fold by offering Congress kanduva at separate programmes held in Kandagatla of Atmakur (S) mandal and at Kudakuda village in Suryapet municipal limits on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramesh Reddy alleged that the TRS was giving priority to Telangana traitors and criticised that the TRS leaders of Suryapet constituency were encroaching even ponds. Alleging that the TRS was the only government in the country that is betraying farmers, he warned that the State government has to face the agony of farmers if it does not buy paddy from farmers during the coming Kharif season.

The TPCC leader exuded confidence that TPCC chief will become the Telangana CM in the next elections and added that Congress government will fulfill the aspirations of the people of Telangana without fail.