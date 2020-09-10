TRS Government failed in containing coronavirus: Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: Critical of the TRS government's handling of Covid-19 situation, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka termed it as a failure. He said that government hospitals are facing several problems including shortage of staff, lack of infrastructure, etc.

Speaking during a short discussion on Covid-19 in Assembly, Bhatti said he was not happy with the denial of appointment by CM and his ministers, also when Opposition leaders tried to meet them to give their suggestions to fight Covid. Are we in a democracy is the question that comes to our mind these days, he said. The State's debts had risen upto Rs 3 lakh crore, Bhatti said pointing out that had the government had allotted Rs 10,000 crore of that sum on the healthcare sector, Telangana would have been in a different situation by now.

The re-opening of liquor shops, belt shops and lack of enough isolation facilities had adversely impacted Telangana leading to a spike of cases especially in rural parts of the State. Health Minister Eatala Rajender is working with commitment, but he is handicapped due to a lack of freedom and funds.