TRS government is diverting public attention: Congress

Karimnagar: By adopting anti-people's policies to divert the attention of the people, the ruing TRS government and its Ministers are making false statements about the development that took place in Karimnagar city, alleged Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) official spokesperson Komatireddy Narendar Reddy.



Speaking at a press meet at a private hotel here on Thursday, Narendar Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao made the public representatives as the procession idols and there is no recognition for the elected leaders under the TRS rule. All the leaders of Opposition parties must come to a single platform and must teach the TRS a fitting lesson without contesting in the coming up municipal elections, he appealed.

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar boasted that the government will purchase food grains and will pay the amount immediately to the farmers but even after two months, the government did not pay any money to the farmers, he pointed out.

'Smart City project was announced some years ago, but there are no signs of any development in the city. There are no proper interlinking roads in many colonies present in the city,' he alleged. The Congress is going to contest in all wards and divisions in the coming up municipal elections and will grab the Chairman and Mayor posts by winning majority of seats, he said with confidence. Narendar Reddy asked the people to think wisely and must defeat the TRS candidates to teach it a fitting lesson.