TRS government responsible for advocate couple's murder: Jeevan Reddy

Jagtial: The TRS government is responsible for the brutal murder of advocates Gattu Vaman Rao and Gattu Nagamani, alleged Congress party senior leader and MLC Thatiparti Jeevan Reddy on Tuesday. He extended support to the indefinite hunger strike of lawyers in front of district court in Jagtial.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLC questioned the TRS government over the delay in handing over the murder case to Central Bureau of Investigation. "This murder is done by the State government and that is why it is not showing anyn interest in solving the case," he alleged.

He further added that neither the police officials nor the district administration has ever bothered to look into the complaints made by the lawyer couple over the anti-social activities taking place in their village.

Accusing the government of threatening lawyers and those questioning the brutal murders, the MLC demanded that the State government bring strict laws to protect lawyers and hand over the case to CBI for immediate redressal.

President of Jagtial BAR association Banda Bhaskar Reddy, lawyers M Chandrasekhar Reddy, T Surendar, B Laxman and several others took part in the protest.