TRS Govt has reduced Muslim quota to 3%, alleges Shabbir

Hyderabad: Former Minister & TPCC Political Affairs Committee Convener Mohammed Ali Shabbir has expressed serious concern over reports of the State Government reducing the Muslim quota in government jobs from the existing 4% to 3%.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday, Shabbir Ali said that the State Government has recently released a GO prescribing the Roster Points for Direct Recruitment under Rules 22 and 22A of the Telangana State & Subordinate Service Rules 1969. In these new rules, the Muslim quota in jobs has been reduced to 3% instead of 4%. He informed that he has written a letter to the Chief Minister seeking clarification on the new Roster.

"As you are aware that 14 socially and economically backward groups, placed under the BC-E category, among Muslims are entitled to a 4% quota in government jobs and educational institutions since 2004-05 (Initially, it was 5% and it was reduced to 4% as per the directions of the Hon'ble High Court in 2007-08). This was challenged in the Andhra Pradesh High Court and then the matter went to the Supreme Court. The Apex Court granted the stay in March 2010 and ordered the continuation of the 4% Muslim quota until the matter is finally resolved by the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court. The matter is pending for hearing in the Supreme Court," he said in the letter to the Chief Minister.

Shabbir Ali said that the 4% quota for Muslim groups under BC-E must be strictly implemented and any deviation would be a violation of the law and the contempt of stay granted by the Supreme Court. "The new Roster Points issued by the Telangana Government have reduced the Muslim quota to 3%. As per the Roster Points for Direct Recruitment, Roster numbers 19, 44 and 94 have been marked for candidates belonging to BC-E groups. Roster No 69, which should have been reserved for BC-E has been reserved for BC-B candidates. This means that the Muslim quota in government jobs has been reduced from 4% to 3%. This is illegal and unconstitutional," he said.

The Congress leader said that the Chief Minister should take immediate note of this error and take corrective action. "A fresh Roster must be issued by ensuring 4% for Muslims. I also request you to take stern action against the officials responsible for this blunder," he demanded.

Shabbir Ali said that the Telangana Government was not empowered to reduce the Muslim quota by issuing a GO. The 4% Muslim reservation was implemented after enacting a separate law in the then Andhra Pradesh Legislature which becomes applicable in Telangana State too since 2014. Further, the State Government has to maintain the status quo and continue the implementation of the 4% reservation as ordered by the Supreme Court in March 2010 until the matter is disposed of by the Constitutional Bench. He said any change in the 4% Muslim quota would be an open contempt of the Supreme Court.

The former Leader of the Opposition in the Telangana Legislative Council said that TRS came to power in the 2014 elections on the promise of giving 12% reservation in jobs and education to poor Muslims. "KCR had promised to implement 12% Muslim reservation within four months after coming to power. He did not honour the promise even after eight years. Instead of being apologetic for his failure to fulfill the promise, KCR is illegally reducing the existing 4% Muslim reservation, introduced by previous Congress Govt in 2004-05, by 1% through faulty Roster Points," he alleged.

Shabbir Ali said that the Congress party would approach the court if the TRS Govt does not rectify its mistake and restore the 4% Muslim quota.