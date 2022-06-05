TRS govt working for all-round development of State, says Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Kamareddy: The Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Saturday informed that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was giving financial assistance to people of all sectors with an intention of strengthening the rural economy. The Minister took part in the subsidised sheep distribution programme at the MLA camp office premises in Kamareddy town. Srinivas Yadav said Yadavs and Kurumas were gifted sheep with subsidy by Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao with an aim of financially strengthening the endangered caste occupations in rural areas.

The Minister said infrastructure was being developed in the villages under the Palle Pragathi programme. He also said that under Palle Prakrutivanam and Rural Roads Avenue Plantation, the villages are beautified. He stated that the State government would allocate funds for rural development to improve greenery and hygiene. Yadav said free electricity and investment assistance were being provided 24 hours a day for the welfare of farmers. He pointed out that socio-economic security is being provided to farmer families through the "Rythu Bima" scheme in Telangana. He said the government would soon release monsoon crop investment assistance "Rythu Bandhu". The Minister said the various welfare schemes being undertaken ambitiously by the government for the welfare of the people. He added that the government was working for the all-round development of the villages. He said "Vaikuntha Dhamama" and dumping yards have been set up in every village. He said that the government had released funds in the first phase through the "Mana Ooru-Mana Badi" programme. He added that infrastructure in schools will be improved under Mana Ooru-Mana Badi..



The minister assured that the government would set up two sports complexes in each zone under the auspices of the sports ministry to transform rural players into national and international level players.

He suggested all the people to participate in the large-scale plantation programme under Haritha Haram programme. He directed District Collector Jitesh V Patil to allot two acres of land in Jangampalli suburb for selling sheep. The Minister said Rs 25 lakh would be sanctioned for setting up a sheep fair. He said the government would distribute fish fry free of cost to help fish sellers grow economically. He informed that the Kaleswaram project had benefited the farmers and the farmers will get the required irrigation water. The meeting was attended by District Collector Jitesh V Patil, Government Whip Gampa Govardhan, Ellareddy MLA Surender, Municipal Chairperson Jahnavi, Vice-Chairperson Indu Priya, District Animal Husbandry Officer Jagannath Chari, public representatives and officials.