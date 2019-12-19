TRS ignoring poll promises: Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Suryapet: Nalgonda MP and TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that the TRS government was completely ignoring the poll promises and people's welfare.



Addressing the media here at Suryapet on Wednesday, Uttam questioned the State government about the one-year delay in delivering poll promise of Rs 1 lakh crop loan waiver to farmers. He also questioned Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over his assurances of Rs 3,000 incentive to unemployed youth, three acres land to Dalits and Tribal and 12 percentage reservation to Muslim minorities.

The Chief Minister was betraying the people with his magic words, he said. Telangana had Rs 60 thousand crore debt in 60-year and debts of the State reached Rs 3 lakh crore in a short span of 6-year, he stated and added that rich State become debt ridden Telangana due to lack of vision.

Earlier, Telangana's income from excise was Rs 11,000 crore but it increased to Rs 25,000 crore after K Chandrashekar Rao become Chief Minister of Telangana for second time, he said.

He informed that he will tour Suryapet constituency on December 26 and 27.

Former Minister R Damoder Reddy, DCC president Cheviti Venkanna, Gudipati Narsaiah, Venugopal, Gopal Reddy and party local leaders participated in the press meet.