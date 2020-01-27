TRS is buried in Telangana: MP Aravind

Nizamabad: Stating that the TRS is getting buried in Telangana State, Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind challenged Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to prove that he didn't won all the elections in the past with money and liquor.

He questioned KCR whether he would resign if it proved that the ruling TRS had distributed money in the municipal elections.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he said the party's victory in the municipal elections is a major morale boost to the party cadre. He asked the CM to stop the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) if he has the power to do so, and at the same time he made it clear that the Telangana Assembly has no right to block the CAA.

The MP announced that BJP will be the strongest opposition in Nizamabad city corporation. Promising that they will act like watch dogs for the favour of citizenship, Aravind said their party will strengthen the State after winning the forthcoming assembly elections. 'TRS is now became history. All those, who left BJP and joined TRS, can come back,' he stated.