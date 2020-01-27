Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

TRS is buried in Telangana: MP Aravind

TRS is buried in Telangana: MP AravindMP Dharmapuri Aravind speaking at a press meet in Nizamabad on Sunday
Highlights

Stating that the TRS is getting buried in Telangana State, Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind challenged Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to prove that...

Nizamabad: Stating that the TRS is getting buried in Telangana State, Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind challenged Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to prove that he didn't won all the elections in the past with money and liquor.

He questioned KCR whether he would resign if it proved that the ruling TRS had distributed money in the municipal elections.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he said the party's victory in the municipal elections is a major morale boost to the party cadre. He asked the CM to stop the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) if he has the power to do so, and at the same time he made it clear that the Telangana Assembly has no right to block the CAA.

The MP announced that BJP will be the strongest opposition in Nizamabad city corporation. Promising that they will act like watch dogs for the favour of citizenship, Aravind said their party will strengthen the State after winning the forthcoming assembly elections. 'TRS is now became history. All those, who left BJP and joined TRS, can come back,' he stated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>

More From Entertainment

More >>


Top