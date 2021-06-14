TRS leader goes hammer and tongs at Eatala Rajender for joining saffron brigade

Hyderabad: Former MLA and TRS leader Akula Rajender on Sunday said that former Minister Eatela Rajender has got to know his real strength after his removal from the cabinet and now has gone in a self-defensive mode.

He predicted that Eatela may soon say he is the owner of BJP. "Within two weeks after his removal from the cabinet, Eatela Rajender got to know his real strength. "When Eatela talked about self-respect, everyone thought that he would start his own political party like former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao and there were news reports in this regard but with no support coming in especially from the BCs, he has left the self-respect slogan and gone in self-defensive mode," said A Rajender.

The TRS leader lashed out at the former Minister for deciding to join BJP. "Eatela used to say that he is from a left background and also has leftist DNA but now he has decided to join BJP, which shows how he changes colours like a chameleon," said Akula Rajender. Eatela may join BJP and soon may say that he is the owner of the party hence the BJP leaders should be cautious, said the TRS leader.