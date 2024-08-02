TRS Leader Nagaradoddi Venkat Ramulu Criticizes MLA Danam Nagender's Obscene Remarks in Assembly

Gadwal: In a shocking incident in the state legislative assembly today, TRS MLA Danam Nagender directed obscene language towards fellow TRS MLAs, causing widespread outrage and embarrassment. In his remarks, Nagender was reported to have said, "You sons of your mothers, come out, I'll strip your skin off," prompting condemnation from both the public and political circles.



Nagaradoddi Venkat Ramulu, a senior TRS party leader, expressed his dismay, stating that the incident brought shame to the civilized society. He pointed out that the language used by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy since the election campaign has set a negative precedent, leading MLAs to adopt similar behavior. Venkat Ramulu stressed that not only the MLAs but also the Chief Minister must change their language.

The recent developments in the assembly over the past two days have been marked by indecency and revulsion, according to Venkat Ramulu. He called on the Speaker to take immediate action and revoke Danam Nagender's assembly membership as a disciplinary measure.

Venkat Ramulu also criticized the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister for failing to maintain decorum, especially when Nagender's remarks were directed at female MLAs. He lamented that such a low level of discourse had never been witnessed in the assembly before. He urged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to strive for a dignified conduct in the assembly, reminiscent of the decorum maintained during former Chief Minister KCR's tenure.

Emphasizing the importance of ethical behavior in legislative bodies, Venkat Ramulu appealed to all members to act with integrity and serve as role models for future generations. He concluded by urging the assembly to focus on addressing public issues with respect and decorum.