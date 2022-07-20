TRS leaders stage protest against Centre in Suryapet

Suryapet: As per the call from the TRS working president KT Rama Rao the party members on Wednesday staged protest demonstrations across the district against the imposition of GST on milk and milk based products by the Centre.

Under the leadership of Zilla Parishad Chairperson Deepika Yugender Rao, the TRS members staged a dharna at the main centre of Thungathurthi and raised anti-slogans against the Centre for its move.

Speaking on the occasion, Deepika Yugender Rao said that introduction of GST on milk and milk-based products would not only hike their prices in the market by causing financial burden on the common people but also have an impact on the incomes of the dairy farmers, she regretted. She urged the Centre to withdraw GST on milk and milk-based products.

The TRS members staged protest demonstration at Ambedkar chowrastha in Mothkur of Yadadri-Bhongir district against GST on milk and milk based products.

Earlier in the day, the TRS party had decided to hold dharnas and protests on Wednesday across the State against the Central government over 5% GST on milk and milk products and other pre-packed items. KTR directed all party workers to organise protests in their respective areas.

He asked them to explain to the people how this move of the Centre would adversely affect the farmers.

The party working president had asked the party workers to involve farmers in this agitation.