TRS leaders yet again targets BJP over allegations against MLC Kavitha

Hyderabad: The TRS leaders on Wednesday yet again strongly objected to the allegations made by the BJP leaders against TRS MLC K Kavitha.

Condemning the statements by BJP leaders, TRS leaders and elected representatives from Medchal staged a protest at the Shapur Nagar main road in Quthbullapur.

Telangana Rastra Karmika Vibhagam (TRSKV) members also protested by burning an effigy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Mechal.

They said the BJP leaders were casting aspersions on Kavitha without any proof. TRSKV- All Transport Sector President Vemual Maraiah alleged that BJP leaders also resorted to violence near the house of the MLC.