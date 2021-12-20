TRS lines up paddy protests for today; Lorry Association to support

Hyderabad: The TRS MPs, MLAs, MLCs and others will take up protest programmes in villages demanding procurement of paddy from the State and against the 'anti-farmer policies' of the Central government on Monday.



In a recent party meeting, the TRS president and the Chief Minister had asked the party leaders to take up protest in each village of every constituency. They have been told to take up any protest like road blockade, 'chavu dappu', burning of effigies of the Centre and dharnas at the headquarters.

Already a delegation of ministers and MPs is camping in New Delhi to meet the Union ministers. They would be seeking a written assurance from the Centre on paddy procurement from this year's monsoon season crop.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Lorry Owners' Association has decided to support the protest to be taken up by the TRS demanding the Centre to procure entire paddy from the State.

The association leadership, led by its president M Rajender Reddy, met Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud and handed over a memorandum. Reddy said the lorry owners and cleaners would get livelihood by transporting foodgrains to FCI godowns from farmers. The lorry owners would suffer to a great extent if the Centre stops procuring paddy from the State. Thousands would have to lose their employment; hence the association has decided to support the protest call given by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said Reddy.

The association charged that the Centre was adopting varying policies for different States. The Centre should procure paddy from the State on the lines of that in Punjab. The association has asked its members to participate in the protest.