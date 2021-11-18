TRS 'Mahadharna' begins in Hyderabad over paddy procurement

Going against the centre's attitude over paddy procurement in Telangana, the TRS launched 'Mahadharna' at Dharna Chowk in Indira Park in Hyderabad.



Ministers, MLAs, MPs, MLCs, DCCB, DCMS, Rythu Bandhu samiti and market chairmen were also present.

The dharna which will be held ftom 11 am to 2 pm is being led by the TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who also took part in the gathering.

After the 'Mahadharna', the CM is likely submit a memorandum to the state governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. It is learned that K Chandrasekhar Rao will take a padayatra to Raj Bhavan along with the ministers and MLAs.