TRS, MIM caught in a row over revival of Firangi Nala

Hyderabad: While the revival of Firangi Nala is in serious consideration by the higher officials with the matter even raised in the Assembly by AIMIM party, the ruling TRS leaders in Chevella constituency, where the actual issue lies, have their own reservations. After the issue was raised in the Assembly on Monday by the AIMIM Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, the issue was once again brought out during a press meet of MP Ranjith Reddy on Tuesday following his visit to several rain-affected areas of the Jalpally municipality.



While replying to a question about the revival of the Nala, the MP said, "The revival is not an easy task as one cannot put others' lives at risk simply for their own gain. The Nala was closed at several locations on its course using concrete. We can open it easily, but it will invite a catastrophe for people living in low-lying areas on the other side."

Explaining that the government was keenly discussing the issue not just taking into consideration a particular area, but the entire 40,000 families of different rain-affected areas in the city and its surroundings, the MP said, "Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) has been rolled out by the government to tackle the issue with a proper mechanism, and a special officer was also appointed to resolve it soon." Interestingly, several AIMIM leaders, accompanying the MP, too supported his stand adding that the issue at present was affecting only 1,500 houses on one side, but with Nala's revival, it could affect nearly 10,000 families on the other side.

On Monday, Akbaruddin Owaisi, in his address in the Assembly, said that revival of Firangi Nala was the only solution to stop inundation in several colonies in Jalpally municipality.

Demanding the complete revival of the Nala, a historic flood water anabranch that flows down all the way from Shankarpally to Ibrahimpatnam connecting several lakes on its course, the AIMIM floor leader said, "The only solution to over flooding of lakes and freaky floods inundating nearby colonies lies in the revival of Firangi Nala."

Earlier, the MP along with local leaders had visited several rain-affected areas of Jalpally, especially Dream City and Nabeel Colony besides Osman Nagar where houses are still inundated.