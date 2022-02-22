TRS MLA takes out protest march against NTPC

Peddapalli: The NTPC ownership should give a permanent solution to the Kundanapally land evacuees, demanded Ramagundam legislator and Peddapalli district TRS president Korukanti Chander.

The MLA on Monday embarked on a 'Maha Padayatra' from Kundanapally village to Peddapalli district Collectorate to protest the NTPC management's stance towards the evacuees. Speaking to media persons, he said Kundanapally, an NTPC-affected village, has been neglected for the past 25 years.

He said that people in Kundanpally are suffering from various ailments due to the ash pond. He said that respiratory diseases are rampant among the people due to mixing of the ash in the air and the drinking water is getting polluted as the ground water has become muddy. The NTPC management should shift Kundanapally village to a safer area for the wellbeing of future generations. Ramagundam Corporation Mayor Dr Bungi Anil Kumar, Deputy Mayor Nadipelli Abhishek Rao, Antargam MPP Durgam Vijaya, ZPTC Amula Narayana and others were present.