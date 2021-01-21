TRS MLA Vidyasagar Rao draws saffron ire

Hyderabad: The State BJP leadership on Thursday lashed out at TRS MLA from Korutla, Vidyasagar Rao for reportedly asking people to not to contribute for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar questioned the TRS MLA as to why he was so pained when Hindus were contributing to the temple construction at their will?

Accusing the TRS leaders of adopting double standards, Sanjay sought to why the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had gone to Tirupati and made offerings?

Terming the campaign seeking donations for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as apolitical, Sanjay said cadre from other political parties were also participating in the programme. Even the BJP Minority Morcha leaders have contributed to the construction of the temple, he informed.

The Karimnagar MP also wondered as to why the police have not filed a case against the TRS MLA for stoking religious discord among people. Demanding KCR to spell out his stand on the construction of Ram temple, Sanjay dared to give a call to his party cadre to participate in the campaign for contributing to the construction of Ram temple as it was not against any religion and organised as an apolitical activity. He appealed to the party cadre to give no scope for any kind of controversy and not to get provoked if some tries to do so.

Calling the statement of TRS MLA anti-national and divisive, party MLC N Ramchander Rao demanded an apology from the MLA. "It is highly objectionable and deplorable. His statement asking not to contribute since the temple is in Ayodhya and not in Telangana is divisive in its nature. I don't think this is the official line of the TRS party. But, if the TRS thinks so, then why people should visit Tirupati, Yadadri, Raja Rajeswaraswamy temple at Vemulawada? he asked. Similarly, BJP MLA Raja Singh has also demanded the TRS MLA to tender an apology, and condemned his statement.