TRS MPP alleges cops tried to detain him on orders from his own party

Hyderabad: TRS MPP from Choutuppal Taduri Venkat Reddy on Tuesday alleged that the ruling KCR government had tried to arrest him in a false case after he met BJP MLA Eatala Rajender.

The MPP claimed that Task Force police came to his residence on Monday night and asked him to open the main door. But he and his family members entered into an argument with police.



The cops told Venkat that they came to his house to arrest him on the orders of Police Commissioner regarding a case. On receiving information, the BJP leaders arrived and shifted Venkat to an unidentified location.



Speaking to the media here, Venkat stated that several ZPTCs and MPTCs, and 80 sarpanches along with him have decided to join the BJP. Fearing defeat in Munugodu by-election, the TRS leaders used cops to arrest me, he added. The police said that three cases were pending against Venkat Reddy.