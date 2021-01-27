TRS, NDA governments friends in Delhi, enemies in State: Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Nalgonda: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy stated that he will raise the assurance of ITIR project given by the UPA government before State Bifurcation in the coming Parliament session. Neither Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao nor IT Minister KT Rama Rao spoke to the NDA government so far about this, he added.

Speaking to the media in Narketpally on Wednesday, Venkat Reddy said that he will also speak about the Telangana government, which is looting in the name of irrigation projects, in the floor of Lok Sabha and will mount pressure on the Central government for CBI inquiry on both CM KCR and KTR. He mocked that the TRS and NDA governments are friends in Delhi and enemies in the State.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar should take initiation for CBI inquiry on CM KCR, who stole lakhs of crores of rupees as kickbacks. KCR has been showing stepmotherly attitude towards South Telangana projects, he pointed out.