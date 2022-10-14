TRS netas chasing government schemes beneficiaries for votes in Munugodu

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders campaigning in the Munugodu Assembly constituency are targeting the beneficiaries of various schemes of the government to emotionally attract the voters in the segment. The party leaders claim that if all these beneficiaries cast their votes, it would be easy for the party to win the bye election.

The TRS leaders have been sweating it out in the Munugodu Assembly segment as almost all the public representatives are on the job. The party leaders have been given the list of beneficiaries of various government schemes as per the mandal. The party public representatives are given responsibility of mandal Parishad territorial constituencies (MPTCs). The leaders are meeting the beneficiaries of schemes such as Aasara pensions, Rythu Bandhu, Kalyana Lakshmi, Dalit Bandhu, pensions to 57-years old etc.

"The party leaders are going to the beneficiaries and asking them whether they were getting the schemes or not and seeking votes for the party in return. If they all vote for the party Prabhakar Reddy will certainly get benefitted," said a senior TRS leader who is camping in the constituency adding that most of them were assuring to vote for the party.

The party leaders are also reminding the people that it was the TRS government which eradicated the problem of fluoride in the Assembly segment. All the ministers, who have campaigned in the constituency have stressed on the fluoride issue stating that no other government solved the problem and it was because of KCR the people of Munugodu got relief from the decades old problem.

The TRS working president KT Rama Rao, who took up a road show in the constituency on Thursday listed out the benefits people of Munugodu had got from the government schemes. He said that the highest beneficiary under the Rythu Bandhu was Munugodu as 1,13,000 farmers got money under the scheme. He also said that 42,000 farmers in the segment got loan waiver benefits last year, 9,000 women got Kalyana Lakshmi benefit and 43,000 had got Aasara pensions.

However, some of the public representatives are facing the ire of the voters during their visits. The Excise Minister who was campaigning in the constituency faced the situation where some women said that they did not get the pensions and double bedroom housing. The minister replied that all cannot get at one go. Everyone will get the benefit in a phased manner. It would be interesting to see whether the voters would consider all these before coming to vote.