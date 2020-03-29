TRS netas shun political activities, join combat against coronavirus

Hyderabad: Probably for the first time since TRS has been formed, party political activities have come to a standstill and the party workers and leaders are busy in creating awareness on coronavirus and the measures need to be taken to control it.

Though in the initial stages, the party leaders were dormant and were not seen in field, they suddenly jumped into action following the instructions of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who wanted them to be on the field.

Since then the party leaders including the Ministers, MLAs and other public representatives are seen visiting the markets and other places and spreading awareness on the need to maintain social distancing.

According to sources, the party has postponed the plenary which was slated to be held in April. The party celebrates the formation day on April 27 either with a plenary or with a huge public meeting.

With the coronavirus spreading and lockdown situation in the State the party has decided to cancel the plenary this year, said a senior leader in the party.

Earlier, the party wanted to organise the plenary/public meeting with fanfare as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections were slated for the year-end.

However, with the spread of the coronavirus the party leadership decided not to take up any such meeting till the situation gets under control, added the TRS leader.

The party leaders have been asked to assist the government staff in their efforts to control the spread of coronavirus and also ensure people do not face hardships for getting essential commodities.

The public representatives are taking steps like asking the people to maintain distance of one metre at least when they come into the markets and also asking them not to go to public places unless there is an emergency etc.

Meanwhile, the public representatives of the party in local bodies donated one-month salary of Rs 9.51 crore to the CM Relief Fund.

The party has maximum number of representatives in urban local bodies like Zilla Parishad, municipalities, etc.

The ZP Chairpersons, Municipal Chairpersons, Mayors, MPPs, ZPTCs, MPTCs, corporators, sarpanchs gave their consent to donate Rs 9,51,17,500 to the CM Relief Fund.