TRS, only government to implement Rythu Bheema: MLA Ravi Shankar

Karimnagar: Telangana is the only State which is implementing the Rythu Bhima unlike any other States in the country, said the Choppadandi MLA, Sunke Ravi Shankar.

The MLA handed over the proceeding papers of Rs five lakh under rythu bhima to family members of Bairi Yellavva by visiting their house at Narasimhulu Pally village of Kodimial mandal in Karimnagar district on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA S Ravi Shankar said that no other State in the country had introduced the rythu bhima scheme like that of the Telangana government. It is Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao who always thinks about his people.

If the farmer dies in |Telangana, the State government takes care of the family through "Rythu Bhima" by paying the premium amount that the TRS government takes the responsibility for.

Coming to an agreement with LIC, the State government is paying Rs.3,000 crore on the behalf of farmers to the company as a premium amount under the rythu bhima scheme and is providing financial security to the farmers, he pointed out.

MLA Ravi Shankar also said that through the Rythu Bandhu scheme, Telangana government is sanctioning Rs.10,000 per acre every year as an investment to the farmers, unlike any other State in the country. Moreover, it is also buying the crop produced by the farmers in their respective villages only for the convenience of the farmers.

The Telangana government has also come up with Rythu Vedika's, which will help the farmers even more, apart from this supply of electricity for 24 hours a day and water for irrigation purpose is also major concern of the government said Ravi Shankar.