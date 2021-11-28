TRS parliamentary party meeting on November 28
Highlights
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will a chair parliamentary party meeting tomorrow at Pragati Bhavan. The meeting will be attended by members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha from Telangana.
The CM is said to be directing the MPs on the strategy to be followed in the parliamentary sessions starting from Monday. The main stance to be discussed in the meeting is that centre's stance on purchasing paddy in Telangana.
