TRS Party Leader Harish Rao Donates Rs 1,01,116 To Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Telangana Finance Minister and TRS key leader Harish Rao has donated a hefty amount to the Ayodhya Rama Mandir. The district representatives of Rama Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust met Harish Rao at his residence in Siddipet. On this occasion, Harish Rao handed over a cheque of Rs. 1,01,116 to them. Commenting on the occasion, the Minister said that he feels lucky to donate his share for the construction of Rama Mandir in Ayodhya.

While BJP leaders are collecting donations for the construction of Ayodhya Rama Mandir in the city, it is also known that TRS leaders have made controversial remarks on this issue. Tensions between the BJP and TRS leaders have also been raised over the remarks made by Korutla MLA Vidyasagar and Parakala MLA Challa Dharmareddy. They made controversial comments and doled out the people are begging on the name of Ramalayam and thus they also asked people not a single penny. The general public also expressed dissatisfaction with these remarks made by the TRS MLA. Although he later apologized, the anger of the BJP leaders did not subside.

Under such circumstances, a key leader of the TRS Harish Rao's Rama Mandir donation turned out into an interesting point. There is a feeling that these donations will help keep the votes of all Hindus from shifting towards another party. Andol MLA from TRS party Kranti Kiran Ayodhya participated in a fundraising event for Rama Janmabhoomi.

BJP leader NV Subhash, grandson of the late former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, also donated Rs 21.5 lakh for the construction of the Rama Mandir. He handed over the cheque to BJP state president Bandi Sanjay. Well, along with a few political leaders, even many common people also donated hefty amounts to Ayodhya Ram Mandir construction.