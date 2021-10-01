TRS Sagar team to add zing to poll drive in Huzurabad

Hyderabad: Bracing up for the neck-to-neck battle in Huzurabad, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi has asked its leaders who campaigned for the Nagarjunasagar bypoll to head to Huzurabad and canvas for party leader Gellu Srinivas Yadav, who is pitted against strong contender Eatala Rajender of BJP in the bypoll-bound constituency.

While the party troubleshooter, Finance Minister T Harish Rao, is spearheading the campaign with Ministers, MLAs and MLCs touring the constituency and attending meeting aggressively, the party has asked leaders who campaigned in Nagarjunasagar to stay for over a month in Huzurabad and work for Gellu's victory.

The party feels that this move would prove beneficial as it was in Nagarjunasagar after the party lost Dubbaka to BJP.

One of the MLAs, who have been tasked with the job, said that during his stay in Nagarjunasagar, he visited his area and met voters, predominantly comprising Reddy caste voters, for over seven times.

"My area was the one where most of the electorate voted for the party and this was possible only after continuous meeting with voters," said the MLA.

Party leaders also added that Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and V Srinivas Goud would also campaign in Huzurabad. As the Ministers are busy with the ongoing Assembly session, they would visit and tour the constituency once the Assembly ceases to work from October 6.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission is set to issue notification on Friday to begin the process of nominations filing.

The last date for filing nominations is October 8, scrutiny of nominations would be held on October 11, and the last date for withdrawing nominations is October 13. Elections would be held on October 30 and the result would be announced on November 2.