TRS tames BJP after bypoll win

Hyderabad: Stating that the people of Munugodu gave a clear verdict that there was no place for BJP in Telangana, the TRS MLAs on Monday said that the people of the State have blessed BRS as they wanted Telangana model for the country.

Several TRS MP, MLAs and MLCs addressed press conference here at the TRSLP office on Monday. MP B Venkatesh Neta said that the people of Munugodu have stood behind Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Telangana. The TRS has fought for justice in this election and the people of the constituency have rejected the moves of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said. The TRS leader took exception to the comments of Bandi Sanjay.

"Bandi Sanjay is an ignorant fool... It is a shame for Bandi Sanjay to say that TRS won the election by distributing money. Doesn't Bandi know that the Election Commission runs under the Centre? Modi and Amit Shah brought the by-election earlier to stop BRS. BJP has become like a drama company," said Venkatesh.

MP M Kavitha asked whether the BJP gave money and misused the power to win the elections in other parts of the country. The BJP committed suicide in Munugodu and people of the constituency have given their mandate that they stand behind CM KCR. MLC Bhanu Prasad said that the BJP will not succeed in Telangana like it had done in other States. The majority of the TRS would have further increased if there were no symbols resembling car.

In a separate press conference, MLA KP Vivekanand said that in spite of losing the election in Munugodu, the BJP leaders were boasting that they had the upper hand.

"The TRS got a majority of 17,000 votes, not 10,000. The BJP tried every trick to defeat TRS right from getting symbols resembling Car and using ECI but people of Munugodu have taught them a lesson," said Vivekanand. He questioned how the alliance with left parties can be called conspiracy. Stating that Rajagopal Reddy had announced quitting politics if he resigns, Vivek asked the BJP leader to live up to his challenge.

MLC P Kaushik Reddy alleged that BJP MLA Eatala Rajender tried to bring the murder politics of Huzurabad in Munugodu. He asked why there was violence only in the village of the mother-in-law of Rajender and why there was no such situation in other villages. He further alleged that Rajender tried to kill MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy. He demanded the BJP MLA to resign and seek a fresh mandate.