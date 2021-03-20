TRS thanks voters for victory

Hyderabad: The TRS leaders on Saturday said that the Council election results once again proved that people of Telangana were with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the mandate was a big slap in the faces of opposition parties' leaders who talk in an irresponsible manner.

Several Ministers and party leaders congratulated the winning candidates. Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that yet again the citizens have proved that they stand by the leadership of CM K Chandrashekar Rao. He thanked the graduates who supported the TRS and the leaders and cadre who worked hard for the victory. Surabhi Vani Devi won from Mahbubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy from Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam Graduates constituency.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the graduates have ensured the victory of Vani Devi and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy having the faith in K Chandrashekar Rao.

The graduates and government employees have taught a lesson to the opposition parties with their vote and at least now they should change their attitude, said Talasani.

Fire at Telangana Bhavan Meanwhile, there was a fire mishap at TRS party office Telangana Bhavan as the party workers burst crackers to celebrate the victory of TRS candidates. The activists came to Telangana to celebrate the victory of party candidates at Telangana Bhavan.

While the party workers were dancing, some of them fired crackers. The cracker fell on the dry climbers on a mesh on the top resulting in fire. Fire was put out by the fire tenders and there were no casualties.