TRS to BRS makeover on Dasara

Hyderabad: The journey of Bharat Rashtra Samithi is likely to begin with a public meeting in Delhi on December 9. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who held a meeting with party leaders from district presidents to ministers on Sunday, made it clear that the national party would be launched on October 5 at 1.19 pm. (Hans India broke the news on April 27, 2022).

KCR is also learnt to have indicated that there will be only one party BRS which means that the first merger of a regional party with BRS will be TRS. Soon after that he proposes to visit friendly states like Maharashtra, Jharkhand and other states before holding a public meeting at Delhi. Since there will be one party, KCR will continue to be the party president and there would be no confusion, party leaders said.

KCR has invited some leaders from north to attend the meeting and the official announcement of the new party would be made in their presence. Soon after that KCR will apply to the Election Commission for name change. Party leaders said that KCR had sought their feedback on forming a national party and many told him that various sections whether it is the youth, workers unions, farmers' organisations want KCR to lead the country. Asked if name change would not affect the political chances of TRS, the party leaders said that the issue was discussed and it was felt that it would enhance their vote percentage and even number of seats would increase and will help them in overcoming anti-incumbency.

In a reply to another question on how a party from South can succeed at national level, they said when TRS was formed it was just one man army led by KCR and the rest is history now. Again, KCR is set to create history, they added. KCR is also said to have told them that some farmers' unions and small parties may merge with BRS.