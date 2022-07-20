TRS to hold protests against Centre's move on 5% GST on milk products

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi party to hold dharnas and protests on Wednesday across the State against the Central government over 5% GST on milk and milk products and other pre-packed items. TRS working president K T Rama Rao directed all party workers to organise protests in their respective areas.

He asked them to explain to the people how this move of the Centre would adversely affect the farmers.

The party working president had asked the party workers to involve farmers in this agitation.