TRS trying to win Dubbaka seat with cheap politics: BJP

Mahabubnagar: BJP activists of Devarkadra, Pebbair and Gadwal staged protest and blocked NH 167 in Devarkadra and NH 44 in Pebbair and vented their anger at the TRS and its Chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for stooping too low to achieve undue gain by playing cheap politics in Dubbaka by-elections.



Yuva Morcha leaders from Pebbair said that the TRS leaders including Harish Rao and KCR are slapping false cases against the BJP activists and its cadres in Dubbaka and creating a sense of fear. They said that the TRS leaders were doing all sorts of politics and even resorting to do covert operations and stealthily placing money in the houses of the relatives of BJP Dubbaka MLA nominee Raghunandan Rao and later informing the same to the police and filing false cases. The people of Dubbaka are watching everything and very soon they will teach a befitting lesion to the TRS party in the by-elections, BJP activist Balu said.

The BJP leaders said that they will soon complain the TRS's undemocratic and atrocious behavior to the Election Commission and demand to take action against the TRS leaders, who are resorting to such kind of violent activities against the BJP leaders with the help of police.