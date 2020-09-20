TRS will win in every election: Minister Jagadish

Tirumalagiri (Nalgonda): Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy stated that whatever the elections may be, the TRS will grab the victory as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been implementing several programmes for the welfare of all sections of people across the State.

Along with Tungaturthy MLA Gadari Kishore Kumar, Minister Jagadish participated in party workers' Graduate MLC elections preparatory meeting at Tirumalagiri on Sunday. Addressing the gathering, he said the credit of implementing innovative schemes in the interest of people goes to the TRS only. He stressed that no State in the country is implementing welfare schemes like the Telangana government.

Alleging that all political parties will ignore election manifesto after they come to power, but the TRS is the only party that fulfilled all its promises given during the elections and not promised promises also.

He alleged that there is no development in the country even after BJP came to power twice at the center.

The Minister said the Central government is cheating people with globells and added that BJP giving great hype to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with publicity stunts.

Modi policies have ruined public sectors, he criticized. He called upon the party cadre to get ready for Graduate MLC elections in such a way that the Opposition parties should fear to field their candidates in the election.

Oilfed chairman Kancharla Ramakrishna Reddy, TRS leader Gujja Yugender Rao, Rythu Bandhu committee district coordinator SA Rajak, municipal chairperson Potharaju Rajani and local body representatives and others participated in the meeting.