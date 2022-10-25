TRS will win Munugodu bypoll, says Chada Venkat Reddy

Hyderabad: Former Telangana CPI State Secretary Chada Venkat Reddy has exuded confidence of TRS win in Munugodu by-election despite surveys predicting keen contest between three main political parties.



The CPI leader faulted former MLA and BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy for abusing voters when they criticise him for not focusing on constituency development in the last three years. "Komatireddy brothers are using their sibling relationship in politics," he slammed.

Rajagopal Reddy had tendered resignation to the Congress and quit MLA post and joined the BJP. He is contesting as a BJP candidate from Munugode. While the Congress fielded Palvai Sravanthi and Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy is the TRS nominee.

Apart from main political parties, BSP, Praja Shanthi Party's KA Paul, Telangana Jana Samiti and independent candidates are in Munugode fray. Polling for by-election will take place on November 3 and results will be announced by the poll body on November 6.