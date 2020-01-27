TRS wins 16 of the 17 municipalities in erstwhile Nalgonda

Nalgonda/Suryapet/Bhongir: Amid high tension and under tight police security in a few municipalities, swearing in of elected councilors and election of chairperson and vice-chairperson posts were held in erstwhile Nalgonda district on Monday. Meanwhile, the election of chairperson and vice-chairperson posts for Nereducherla municipality was postponed under special circumstances.



Of the 18 municipalities in erstwhile Nalgonda district, elections were postponed in Nereducherla municipality under special circumstances and of the remaining 17 municipalities, except Chandur municipality, ruling TRS won the remaining 16 municipalities with the help of Left, BJP, independents, party rebels and by using MPs , MLAs and MLCs votes in the name of ex-officio members.

Meanwhile, the police arrested Munugodu MLA K Rajgopal Reddy when he tore the oath-taking forms over the changing stand of CPM in favor of ruling TRS. Arguments took place between Rajgopal Reddy and former Munugodu MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy. Supporters of Rajgopal Reddy staged a protest on National Highway-65 over his arrest.

Huzurnagar MLA Shanapudi Saidi Reddy also tore the oath-taking forms when the returning officer allowed the Congress Rajya Sabha member KVP Ramchander Rao to cast his vote as an ex-officio member. Chairperson and vice-chairperson election were postponed to tomorrow.

In Yadagirigutta, tension prevailed when Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy arrived with Congress councilors, so also TRS MLC Kadiam Srihari along with local MLA Gongidi Sunitha and MLC Karne Prabhakar came with TRS councilor candidates. A large number of police were deployed and Section 144 was imposed in Yadagirigutta to avoid any untoward incidents keeping in view of incidents that took place two days ago.