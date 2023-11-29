Live
TRSMA General Secretary to represent TS at COP28
Hyderabad: Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA) State General Secretary Sadula Madhusudhan will be representing Telangana at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai.
He has been selected as one of the speakers at the conference and is presenting on the role of educational institutions in sustainable climate change. Delegates from about 200 countries are participating in the programme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also one of the dignitaries at the event. The conference will be held from November 30 to December 12.
Education is a powerful tool for shaping the future, as it plays a crucial role in fostering the principles of sustainability, greening education practices, and the importance of sustainability in eco-friendly practices. Designing curriculum and conducting workshops for eco-conscious initiatives in the community through students will be a big game changer, said Madhusudhan.