TRSMA terms Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy's statements misleading

Hyderabad: Telangana Recognised Schools Management Association (TRSMA), president Yadagiri Shekhar Rao has accused the State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy of making misleading statements.



In a statement on Sunday, he questioned the Minister as to when did the Minister ever call the private schools for a meeting.

He alleged the representatives of the private schools have been waiting for a meeting with the Minister. However, as the Minister did not give the necessary time, the schools could not discuss their problems, he added.

Taking strong exception to the Education Minister for giving warning to the schools, he said, that the schools are ready to hand over the keys to the government and the Minister to run the schools under the aegis of the State government. He alleged that the minister and the State government are unilaterally siding with the corporate schools and distancing the poor to the education.