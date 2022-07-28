TRTF stages protest outside DSE

Hyderabad: Members of the Telangana Rashtra Teachers' Federation (TRTF) staged a demonstration outside the Commissioner and Directorate Of School Education (DSE) office demanding immediate promotions, pensions, salaries and transfers, which are pending since 2014.

The protesting teachers pointed out that the government has been unresponsive to their demands, despite submission of many representations. "The government brought in GO 317 without consulting teachers or labour unions."

"Around 1,000 headmaster posts are vacant in high schools, 2,000 HM posts in primary schools and 7,500 school assistant posts are vacant. Also, promotions have been pending. The primary section in government schools should be strengthened, each class should have a classroom and each class a teacher", said Ashok Kumar, president, TRTF.

Said a teacher, "this academic year government schools student ratio has drastically increased, but what is the use, as in every government school there is a shortage of teaching staff. It is high time the government takes a quick decision of filling the vacant posts of teachers this month. Also, many schools are yet to receive textbooks. Illegal (secondary) transfers in the name of GO 317 appeals should be prevented.

Transfers already affected should be cancelled. Applications of teachers who have not been given undertakings for mutual transfers should be kept on hold. After the final verdict on GO 402, a transfer opportunity should be provided".

"Teachers working in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV) are not getting minimum casual leave and regular salary. Along with their salaries, pensions are nowhere to be seen. Since 2001 there are no promotions for teachers", said another protesting teacher.