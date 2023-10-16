Trust BRS not Political Tourists: KCR

Husnabad/Hyderabad: Asking people not to get confused and deceived by the Opposition rhetoric and vote after thinking, BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday said the party would be winning 95-105 seats in the ensuing elections. It would continue the agenda set for the State.



The BRS chief launched the party campaign from Husnabad Assembly constituency. He handed over B-form to party candidate V Satish from the venue of the public meeting. KCR said many would come to the State now and they would talk about many things. “Don’t vote as per other's perspective; vote after thinking. Think what was the situation of Telangana nine and half years ago and what the situation is now,” counselled Rao.

He narrated how the State had seen progress during the last nine and half years----It was number one in many issues like per capita income, per capita power consumption.

Rao lashed out at the Congress for seeking one more term. “Some parties are saying one chance…These parties have already got 10 chances. You were in power for 60 years here and in Delhi also, but failed to address basic issues.

Even after 75 years of independence, dalits are backward. We should all feel ashamed. If welfare schemes were started in the beginning their lives would have changed, but people who are seeking one more chance did not,” he pointed out.

The BRS chief told people about election promise of paying increased pension. He said, “today I announce we are going to hike pensions to Rs 5,000.

We are not saying we will give it immediately, but we will increase Rs 500 every year and it will be Rs 5,000 in five years. Nobody sought ‘RythuBandhu’, but BRS gave it. Earlier there were burnt transformers, dried crops everywhere, but today there are no burnt transformers; motor winding works are closed,” Rao said.

The Chief Minister said the State had seen many changes. He recalled how hundreds of lorries were pressed in to lift foodgrains for months. Rao promised to complete the Gouravelli project in six months after coming to power. “I will complete and come to release water, " he said, adding the Shanigaram project main canal would be repaired. He also promised to take up beautification of Veerabhadra Swamy temple at Kothakonda. He assured to take the Siddipet-Elakaturthi road widening.

The BRS chief said the party was going ahead with the agenda of making all sections feel good. “To continue the agenda in the country the BRS should win. Ensure Sathish’s victory with a huge margin. The Husnabad result should be the foundation for getting 95-105 seats,” said Rao.