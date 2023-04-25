TS a role model with 100% institutional deliveries

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish RaoHealth Minister T Harish Rao on Monday said that Telangana had become the role model for the country as the only State with 100 per cent institutional deliveries for the year 2021-22.

The Health Minister tweeted this on his twitter account on Monday. Rao said that this was a real testimony of the ambitious KCR kits programme by the Telangana government. He also listed out various achievements in the health department. He said that the State stood second lowest in percentage of abortions among ANCs, 80.75 per cent newborns breastfed within one hour of birth during 2021-22, at 104 per cent, state is first in administering birth dose of hepatitis B vaccination, 100 per cent vaccination rates of measles and rubella.

The Health Minister further said that Telangana was top in the country to have fully operational First Referral Units which are equipped to provide round the clock services for emergency obstetric and newborn care, 100 per cent distribution of ANC registered to estimated pregnancies, at 1.2 per cent preterm deliveries one of the lowest in the country, at 6.2 per cent, low birth weight babies were among least, one of lowest in deaths in SNCU admissions during 2021-22, sex ratio at birth is higher than national average 2021-22.

Harish Rao said that the futuristic vision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao towards maternal health care as part of Arogya Telangana was showing results as declared by the Central government. Congratulations to doctors, staff and the entire health department for putting your best efforts in achieving such tremendous results, said Rao.