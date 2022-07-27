TS becoming rich under KCR govt: Jagadish

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy came down heavily on senior Congress leader Uttam Kumar Reddy for his comments that the State KCR made Telangana a bankrupt State.

Speaking to the media in Suryapet, he said that KCR is increasing the wealth of the State. It is clear by the fact that the per capita income of the people of the State has increased in TRS regime and added that the per capita income of the people of the country decreased due to wrong policies of the Central government.

Jagadish Reddy criticized that there were irresponsible and strange opposition parties in the State. The opposition parties' leaders are competing to be in the news with irresponsible statements.

The Minister stated that the opposition leaders making baseless allegations on CM KCR as there is nothing to talk about on public issues. He raised objections over awarenessless discussion on State government debts.

Jagadish Reddy alleged that BJP is trying to intimidate TRS leaders with the help of ED and CBI and added that no one can touch KCR who is a perfect and gentleman. He warned that TRS will teach a befitting lesson to the saffron party leaders if they try to malign the image of CM KCR.

Merged villages

Minister Jagadish Reddy suggested that the sentiments of the people of the merged villages should be taken into consideration. He said that seven mandals were merged into AP due to BJP's conspiracy. He stated that the people of merged villages are comparing the development of the two States. The minister suggested to think about the objections of the people on the grounds of geography.

Baseless remark

Minister Jagadish Reddy responded to CM Ramesh's comments about the Kaleshwaram project and Bhadrachalam. He said that CM Ramesh is making comments without knowing the locations of Kaleshwaram and Bhadrachalam. He mocked CM Ramesh that even Ramesh do not know which portion of the project submerged by the floodwater.

Governor playing BJP activist role

Minister described State Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan as a BJP activist. Governor ignoring her position and speaking like a politician.

In what way the Governor was concerned about KCR's State and central politics, he questioned. The Minister alleged that Raj Bhavan has become a centre of political activities.