TS BJP demands compensation and other reliefs to flood victims

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar called Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao's statement of a possible conspiracy of a foreign hand engineering a cloud burst leading to the Godavari floods a figment of imagination.

In a statement on Sunday, he said that the TRS chief has lost his balance of mind and called the Godavari floods a man-made disaster. Calling the TRS chief a "chief of conspiracies", the Karimnagar MP said, "CM KCR pats himself being an engineering expert who designed Kaleswaram Project. The pump house of the project submerged, and not strengthening the bunds under Mission Kakatiya left the village tank bunds breaching and submerging crops in thousands of acres, and causing huge losses."

He said that CM KCR announced a compensation of Rs 10,000 to the flood victims is not sufficient. Also, CM KCR has a checkered track record of not delivering Rs 10,000 compensation to the flood victims in the GHMC.

He called the chief minister's statement about constructing a 10,000 housing unit's colony another joke. He asked the chief minister to stop making big statements and speak about what his government actually going to provide for the relief of the flood victims. Also, to devote his time to how to provide relief to flood victims than wasting time levelling baseless allegations again the Centre.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr K Laxman congratulatedCM KCR for coming out of his farmhouse after eight years to go on an aerial tour to inspect flood situations. Earlier, several incidents of floods hit hard Hyderabad, and Warangal, and submerged hundreds of villages. But, the TRS chief had never come out to reach out to people, he added. However, CM KCR had gone on the aerial inspection in a hurry only after Governor Dr Tamilsai Soundrarajan went to Bhadradri-Kothagudem to meet flood victims. He asked CM KCR not to make empty promises and demanded immediate release of compensation to the flood victims, crop loss and to provide seeds to farmers to commence sowing activities.

BJP national vice-presidnet D K Aruna criticised the State government for failing to provide relief assistance to people in hundreds of villages abutting the Godavari River from Adilabad to Bhadrachalam. "It is unfortuante for the district collectors, MLAs and ministers to wait to receive directions from CM KCR even during natural disasters to take appropriate measure to provide relief to the flood victims." She demanded the release of funds to provide compensation, strengthening river and tank bunds.

Addressing media on Sunday along with BJP MLAs Raghunandan Rao, and Etala Rajender, BJP Legislative Party leader in the State Assembly Raja Singh, "the credit for CM KCR leaving farmhouse to take an aerial survey goes to BJP."

He said that while people are suffering the State government has not made any preliminary assessment of loss and announced compensation. He said the State government has not learned its lesson even after the State High Court reprimanded it questioning what it had done with Rs 1,000 crore central releases to provide crop losses in the state. He said except for announcing thousands of crores of relief CM KCR has no habit of delivering on these promises, he added. He demanded CM KCR to make details of the central funds released to the state under disaster management.