TS cares the most for farmers in country

Mahabubnagar: Agriculture minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Thursday inaugurated the market yard shopping complex in Madhanapur mandal headquarters and later took part in the grounding of Dalit Bandhu units in Kottakota municipality in Wanaparthy district.

The newly constructed market yard complex will cater to the needs of farmers, who can utilise the facility for marketing their produce. The complex was constructed at a cost of Rs 66 lakh. While inaugurating it, the minister said Telangana state emerged as a role model for the entire country in implementation of development and welfare schemes for the agriculture sector. Not a single state in the entire country dared come forward to implement schemes on the lines of Rythu Bandhu or Rythu Bheema for the farmers, he said.

"Telangana is providing 24/7 free power to farm sector and at the same time taking various steps like providing input capital of Rs 10,000 per acre and also insuring the farmers for up to Rs 5 lakh in case of their unfortunate death. In addition to this, we are constructing various irrigation projects and improving agriculture infrastructure such as market yards, Rythu Vedicas, and taking up a host of other welfare and development activities," he said.

Later the Agriculture minister took part in the grounding of Dalit Bandhu scheme units in Kottakota municipality along with Devarkadra MLA Ala Venktateshwar Reddy.