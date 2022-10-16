TS cold to proposal of Science City: Kishan

Hyderabad: Is the ruling TRS fighting with the Centre headed by the BJP left Telangana all set to lose setting up science city in Hyderabad?

According to the Union culture Ministry, the state administration and political bosses, for the reason best known only to them, have remained silent over setting up Science City in Hyderabad.

According to Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy, he had written three letters since December 15, 2021, to date to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao. Informing the decision of the Centre to set up a science city in Hyderabad.

The latest letter on October 4 to the Chief Minister, Kishan Reddy said, "the Union Ministry of Culture, through the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), promotes the culture of science by setting up science cities, science centres and innovation hubs."

In addition, the Centre has decided that Hyderabad is an ideal location for setting up a new green field science city.

For this, the State government has to send a proposal with a detailed project report, including commitments of 25 acres in Hyderabad. Besides, a physical report of the site, feasibility report, demand survey and other necessary details are required to be submitted by the state government.

The Union Minister said apart from the three letters which he had written to the Chief Minister, the secretary of the Union Culture Minister had written a separate letter to the Telangana State Chief Secretary, providing details of the guidelines of the scheme.

However, his ministry nor he has so far received any response to his letter nor any proposals have been sent so far for setting up the science city in Hyderabad, he added.