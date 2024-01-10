Live
- Tragic Collision Claims Lives Of Two Delhi Police Officers Near Kundali Border
- Winter Chill Grips Delhi: Coldest Day Recorded, Night Shelters At Full Capacity
- 48% Indian biz firms likely to meet net-zero target by 2030
- Cong will play role of kingmaker, says Seelam
- Singanamala MLA’s outbursts create ripples
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 10 January, 2024
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 10 January, 2024
- Comm Min sets up task force on foreign trade barriers
- ED files chargesheet against Lalu’s family
- Gabriel Attal France’s youngest, gay PM
Just In
TS constitutes 5-member committee on Dharani
Hyderabad: As promised in the Assembly elections that the Congress would scrap the Dharani portal and introduce a new land revenue portal for the...
Hyderabad: As promised in the Assembly elections that the Congress would scrap the Dharani portal and introduce a new land revenue portal for the management of the lands in Telangana, the State government has constituted a five-member committee on the Dharani portal.
The committee would examine and make recommendations to restructure the website, aiming to resolve the issues pertaining to the Dharani land registration and management system.
The State Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) was appointed as member Convener, and Congress Kisan Cell vice president M Kodanda Reddy, retired IAS officer Raymond Peter, advocate Sunil, and retired special grade deputy collector B Madhusudan were appointed as members.
It suggested that the district collectors or revenue officials may be co-opted into the committee, if necessary. All the revenue officers have been directed to extend full cooperation to the committee in providing land-related information.