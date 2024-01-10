  • Menu
TS constitutes 5-member committee on Dharani

TS constitutes 5-member committee on Dharani
Highlights

Hyderabad: As promised in the Assembly elections that the Congress would scrap the Dharani portal and introduce a new land revenue portal for the management of the lands in Telangana, the State government has constituted a five-member committee on the Dharani portal.

The committee would examine and make recommendations to restructure the website, aiming to resolve the issues pertaining to the Dharani land registration and management system.

The State Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) was appointed as member Convener, and Congress Kisan Cell vice president M Kodanda Reddy, retired IAS officer Raymond Peter, advocate Sunil, and retired special grade deputy collector B Madhusudan were appointed as members.

It suggested that the district collectors or revenue officials may be co-opted into the committee, if necessary. All the revenue officers have been directed to extend full cooperation to the committee in providing land-related information.

