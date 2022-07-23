TS decision to fill 1,523 posts in Government. Jr Colleges welcomed

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government Junior College Lecturers Association on Friday welcomed the State government's decision to fill 1,523 vacant posts of lecturers, and librarians under intermediate education.

The posts will be filled through a State Public Service Commission examination. It has asked the Commissioner of Intermediate Education to expedite the process by furnishing the details of the category-wise vacancies and reservation roster points and others to the finance department.

Dr P Madhusudhan Reddy president of the Government Junior Lecturers Association welcomed the decision of the State government.